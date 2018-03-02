4 charged in fake ID operation that netted $4.7M in bitcoin

TOLEDO, Ohio — Four people accused of operating a large-scale fake ID operation that netted investigators $4.7 million in bitcoin have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Ohio.

The four from the Toledo area are facing federal charges announced Thursday that include making false identification documents and possessing document-making equipment.

The group was arrested in early February after investigators seized electronic bitcoin wallets, computers, printers and gold and silver bars inside a Toledo home.

Ohio authorities began investigating in 2015 after receiving several fake ID cards from a bar in Springfield. A college student told investigators his friends bought IDs from Reddit.