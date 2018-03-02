911 tape details skeleton found in walls of Houston home
HOUSTON — Emergency personnel in Houston have released audio from a 911 call in which the new resident of an old house describes finding human remains between two walls.
The Houston Chronicle reports the March 4, 2017, recording is of a man who moved into the 1930s-era home once owned by Mary Cerruti and says he "found a human skeleton" and "didn't know exactly who to call."
The man and his wife had recently moved into the rental house. He noticed a broken floorboard in the attic before locating bones, shoes and glasses.
Cerruti was 61 and living alone when
Officials believe Cerruti accidentally fell through the attic and became trapped. A medical examiner in January identified her remains.
Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com
