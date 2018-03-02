ACLU wants separated immigrant mother and child reunited
HOUSTON — The American Civil Liberties Union has asked a federal judge to quickly reunite a Congolese woman and her 7-year-old daughter, who have been separated in immigration detention for four months.
ACLU lawyers on Friday requested a preliminary injunction in the case of the mother and daughter, who sought asylum in November. The woman is in a San Diego facility about 2,000 miles (3,200
According to the ACLU's lawsuit, the girl was taken away "screaming and crying" from her mother.
Immigrant advocates accuse the Trump administration of systematically separating parents and children who are requesting asylum. Administration officials have said they believe many asylum seekers are taking advantage of a broken system.
Authorities declined to comment on the lawsuit.
