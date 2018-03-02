News / World

Bid to oust Colorado lawmaker faces tough odds

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Colorado State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, looks on as the Colorado House of Representatives convenes for the start of the 2018 session. Democratic House Majority Leader KC Becker said Tuesday, Feb. 27, that she will recommend that Lebsock be expelled after an independent investigator found sexual harassment complaints against him were credible. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, Colorado State Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, looks on as the Colorado House of Representatives convenes for the start of the 2018 session. Democratic House Majority Leader KC Becker said Tuesday, Feb. 27, that she will recommend that Lebsock be expelled after an independent investigator found sexual harassment complaints against him were credible. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER — An effort by Colorado Democrats to expel one of their own over sexual misconduct allegations faces tough odds Friday amid Republican objections to how the complaints have been handled.

A redacted report released Tuesday found credible claims by five women that Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock had harassed them.

Lebsock denies wrongdoing.

Democrats, who control Colorado's House but don't have the two-thirds needed, scheduled debate and a vote Friday on a resolution to expel Lebsock. Not one Republican has indicated they would vote to expel.

An Arizona state representative is the only state lawmaker to have been expelled over sexual misconduct allegations since the rise of the #MeToo movement. A California state senator resigned just moments before his colleagues sought to formally expel him.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular