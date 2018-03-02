Bid to oust Colorado lawmaker faces tough odds

DENVER — An effort by Colorado Democrats to expel one of their own over sexual misconduct allegations faces tough odds Friday amid Republican objections to how the complaints have been handled.

A redacted report released Tuesday found credible claims by five women that Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock had harassed them.

Lebsock denies wrongdoing.

Democrats, who control Colorado's House but don't have the two-thirds needed, scheduled debate and a vote Friday on a resolution to expel Lebsock. Not one Republican has indicated they would vote to expel.