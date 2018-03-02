Bid to oust Colorado lawmaker faces tough odds
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DENVER — An effort by Colorado Democrats to expel one of their own over sexual misconduct allegations faces tough odds Friday amid Republican objections to how the complaints have been handled.
A redacted report released Tuesday found credible claims by five women that Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock had harassed them.
Lebsock denies wrongdoing.
Democrats, who control Colorado's House but don't have the two-thirds needed, scheduled debate and a vote Friday on a resolution to expel Lebsock. Not one Republican has indicated they would vote to expel.
An Arizona state representative is the only state lawmaker to have been expelled over sexual misconduct allegations since the rise of the #MeToo movement. A California state senator resigned just moments before his colleagues sought to formally expel him.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Big lessons learned:' Bill Smith releases donor list from Calgary mayoral race
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike
-
Squishing science: Flat Earth International Conference coming to Edmonton
-
Calgary radio host accuses Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard of sexual misconduct