DA investigating assault claims against state lawmaker

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A prosecutor says an investigation is underway into allegations a Pennsylvania state lawmaker sexually assaulted one woman and threatened to kill another.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo on Friday confirmed the investigation into the accusations against Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli of suburban Philadelphia.

A spokesman for Miccarelli says the Delaware County legislator welcomes the investigation.

Miccarelli spokesman Frank Keel says the 35-year-old legislator "has done absolutely nothing wrong" and is eager to put the matter behind him.

The two women filed a complaint last month against the legislator with the state House.

A political consultant says she was forced to have sex after the two ended a relationship in 2014. A state official alleges Miccarelli physically abused her and threatened to kill her in 2012.