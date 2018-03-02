Dakota Access developer links Earth First to rogue protests
A
A
Share via Email
BISMARCK, N.D. — The company that built the Dakota Access oil pipeline says an environmental entity it's trying to sue for opposing the project was organized enough to fund a rogue group of protesters that allegedly engaged in criminal activity.
Earth First provided $500,000 to what became the Red Warrior Camp, a pipeline protest group that Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners and law enforcement have accused of advocating aggressive tactics.
"Red Warrior Camp drove many of the violent protests that took place between August 2016 and February 2017 on the ground in North Dakota," said ETP attorney Lawrence Bender.
He referred questions about the basis for the claims to the company, which did not immediately respond Friday.
ETP's allegations come in a dispute over whether Earth First is an actual group that can be sued. The Center for
Bender maintains that "Earth First directed and participated in a
Calls to a cellphone for Cody Hall, who was a spokesman for the Red Warrior Camp at the height of the protests in 2016, did not go through on Friday. The Red Warrior Society, which formed from the remnants of the camp when it disbanded, did not respond to an email and Facebook message seeking comment.
Energy Transfer last August sued Earth First, Greenpeace and BankTrack for up to $1 billion, alleging they worked to undermine the $3.8 billion pipeline that's now moving oil from North Dakota to Illinois.
Company lawyers have asked U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland to declare that Earth First has been served with the lawsuit via Earth First Journal, whose
ETP has asked Hovland to reject that request, calling it a "publicity stunt" and maintaining that Earth First "was instrumental in funding, training and directing these violent out-of-state protesters — conduct that Earth First is known for."
Spees maintains that ETP has presented no evidence to back its claims and calls the allegations "ridiculous."
___
Follow Blake Nicholson on Twitter at: https://twitter/com/NicholsonBlake
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Squishing science: Flat Earth International Conference coming to Edmonton
-
Vehicle smashed, gunshots heard, man injured: Nova Scotia police
-
'It's totally gone:' Donation jar with about $1,000 inside stolen from Hope for Wildlife
-
Woman charged with poisoning her look-alike with tranquilizer-laced cheesecake