Ex-EMT accused of delaying emergency response is convicted
DETROIT — An ex-emergency medical technician has been convicted of neglect of duty after medical response was delayed to a Detroit home where an 8-month-old girl was having trouble breathing. The child later died.
The Detroit News reports Ann Marie Thomas was convicted Wednesday of the
The Associated Press sent an email Friday seeking comment from her attorney.
Prosecutors say the 48-year-old was parked less than a mile from the home but delayed her response when dispatch put out a call for help in May 2015. Another emergency worker was eventually sent, but the child, I'Nayah Wright-Trussel, later died.
The girl's family alleges Thomas told dispatch she didn't want to be there "10 minutes doing CPR, you know how these families get."
Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/
