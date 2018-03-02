Flying drones over sites without permission could mean jail
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Flying drones over key infrastructure sites without permission could mean jail time under a bill passed by the Kentucky House on Friday.
The measure would expand trespassing laws to include flying drones over places such as petroleum refineries, hazardous chemical plants and water supply systems without the owner's consent. The bill now goes to the Senate.
The legislation is House Bill 324.
