Former top New York lawmaker wants retrial moved from state

NEW YORK — A former top lawmaker in New York wants his retrial on corruption charges moved to another state.

Lawyers for former Republican Senate leader Dean Skelos said in a Manhattan federal court filing Thursday that "insurmountable prejudice" and a "poisoned jury pool" prevents a fair trial in New York.

They say it's doubtful potential jurors in northeastern states beyond the New York metropolitan area have heard of Skelos or his son.

They've also recommended the trial be moved beyond the easy reach of the New York media. They've suggested western Pennsylvania or beyond, including Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and Tennessee.