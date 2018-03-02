Germany urges US to rethink steel, aluminum tariffs
BERLIN — U.S. President Donald Trump risks sparking a trade war with his closest allies if he goes ahead with plans to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, German officials and industry groups warned Friday.
Trump, who has long railed against what he deems unfair trade practices by China and others, said Thursday he planned to levy penalties of 25
The move hit markets hard, and global indexes tracked Wall Street lower on Friday — Germany's DAX index, for example, was down 2
"Markets are clearly concerned that Trump's move to impose tariffs will spark retaliation from other countries or trade blocs, which could be the start of a trade war," said Bas van Geffen, an analyst at Rabobank.
German producers would clearly be impacted by any U.S. tariffs, as they account for about 4
"Unlike possibly other countries, there's no unfair competition or dumping prices from German or European firms," he said.
He urged Trump to reconsider, suggesting that a trade war between allies would harm both sides.
"The threat of difficult trade strife between the U.S. and Europe is neither in the interest of Europe or the U.S. As the saying goes: 'when two fight with each other, it pleases the third,'" he said without naming any specific countries.
Overall, the 28 EU nations make up nearly 21
Hans Juergen Kerkhoff, president of the German Steel Federation, said the tariffs would violate World Trade Organization rules and urged the EU to take action.
Only about five
Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries warned that the EU would "answer accordingly" if the U.S. went ahead with its plans.
"Someone who talks as much about fair trade as President Trump should not resort to such unfair measures," she said.
Dieter Kempf, head of the Federation of German Industries, urged all sides to "keep a cool head in order not to unnecessarily fuel an escalating trade conflict on a global scale."
"There's too much at stake," he said. "Nobody is an island, the global economy is closely networked and a new wave of protectionism would quickly hit Germany as a trading nation."