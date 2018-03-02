High winds expected to diminish as Nor'easter moves offshore
BOSTON — A fierce nor'easter that flooded streets, snapped trees and knocked out power to more than 1.8 million homes and businesses continues to lash the Atlantic coast, but the winds are expected to slowly let up as the storm moves offshore.
The National Weather Service says rain and snow should slowly come to an end early Saturday, hanging on across southern New England the longest.
Ohio and upstate New York got a foot or more of snow on Friday while Boston and Rhode Island were seeing 2 inches to 5 inches.
Winds are expected to remain breezy from Washington to Boston on Saturday, a day after they exceeded 50 mph.
At least five people were killed by falling trees or branches, two of them children.
