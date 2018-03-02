News / World

Indian fugitive in Hong Kong court under heavy security

A police officer stands guard with a shotgun while a prison bus carrying Interpol-wanted suspect Ramanjit Singh leaving a Magistrate's court in Hong Kong, Friday, March 2, 2018. Singh, born in India and raised in Hong Kong, has been accused of taking part in two robberies in the Chinese financial center and local media said Interpol had issued a worldwide wanted notice for him over various crimes including attempted murder and terrorism links in India. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG — An Indian man sought in his home country for a long list of alleged offences including terrorism appeared in a Hong Kong court Friday on robbery charges.

Ramanjit Singh was taken to court under heavy security after he was arrested by Hong Kong police.

He is suspected of taking part in a robbery involving 450 million Japanese yen ($4.3 million) from a currency exchange shop.

Local media reports say a magistrate denied bail for the 29-year-old.

An Interpol notice lists a long list of charges Singh is wanted for, including attempted murder, terrorist activities, impersonating a public servant and rioting with deadly weapons.

Police deployed armed officers and blocked traffic as Singh was taken between prison and court in the southern Chinese financial centre .

