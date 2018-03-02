Indian fugitive in Hong Kong court under heavy security
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HONG KONG — An Indian man sought in his home country for a long list of alleged
Ramanjit Singh was taken to court under heavy security after he was arrested by Hong Kong police.
He is suspected of taking part in a robbery involving 450 million Japanese yen ($4.3 million) from a currency exchange shop.
Local media reports say a magistrate denied bail for the 29-year-old.
An Interpol notice lists a long list of charges Singh is wanted for, including attempted murder, terrorist activities, impersonating a public servant and rioting with deadly weapons.
Police deployed armed officers and blocked traffic as Singh was taken between prison and court in the southern Chinese financial
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police looking for men who allegedly used fake IDs to get high-priced cell phones
-
Passenger burned after cellphone causes fire on Air Canada flight
-
Halifax man charged with yelling vulgar phrase at female reporter set over
-
Strike averted as N.S. tables education reform bill that will scrap seven school boards