Indian women sail into Cape Town during circumnavigation

JOHANNESBURG — An Indian navy sailboat with an all-female crew has reached South Africa as it nears the end of a circumnavigation of the globe.

The INSV Tarini on Friday sailed into Cape Town, its last port of call before returning to the Indian port of Goa. The 56-foot (17-meter) boat with a six-member crew has visited Fremantle, Australia; Lyttelton, New Zealand and Port Stanley, Falklands on a journey that began on Sept. 10.

The crew got a warm welcome in Cape Town from students, Indian diplomats, Indian diaspora members and Mayor Patricia de Lille, who tweeted that the sailors are an inspiration to women worldwide.