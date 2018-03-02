Indonesia considers house arrest for ailing radical cleric
JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Indonesian government is considering house arrest or other forms of clemency for the ailing radical cleric who was the ideological leader of the Bali bombers and is now in prison for helping to fund a jihadist training camp.
Wiranto, the government's top security minister, said Friday a meeting of security ministers and police will make a recommendation on Abu Bakar Bashir's treatment to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.
Wiranto, who uses a single name, said "Clemency, pardon, house arrest or just hospital treatment. It will be discussed in the near future and will be reported to the president."
Bashir, who turns 80 in August, was treated in a Jakarta hospital on Thursday for pooling of blood in the legs.
