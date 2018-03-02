Israeli media: Police question Netanyahu over telecom case

JERUSALEM — Israeli media say police are questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of an investigation into a corruption case involving the country's telecom giant.

Army Radio and other media say police entered Netanyahu's residence on Friday. Reports said Netanyahu's wife, Sara, is being questioned at another location.

Last week, two Netanyahu confidants were arrested on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company. In return, Bezeq's news site, Walla, allegedly provided positive Netanyahu coverage.

It's the first time that Netanyahu, who held the communications portfolio until last year, is being questioned over the affair, known as Case 4000.

Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases.