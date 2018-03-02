Jury selection in nightclub shooting trial enters second day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jury selection continues for the second day in the federal trial of a woman whose husband killed 49 people at a gay Florida nightclub.

Noor Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen. She's pleaded not guilty.

Potential jurors are being asked how much they know about the Pulse nightclub attack, and for their feelings on terrorism, guns and the recent Parkland mass shooting.

Choosing a jury won't be easy — most potential jurors in the Orlando area are probably familiar with the case given its extensive coverage in the news media.

At the time of the attack, it was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It was surpassed last October by the fatal shooting of 58 people in Las Vegas.