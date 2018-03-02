Kenya police says extremists kill 5 police officers
NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan official says five police officers have been killed in a suspected extremist attack in the country's northern Mandera County.
Regional Coordinator Mohamud Saleh said Friday the attackers targeted government administration offices and Kenya police camps.
He said the militants blew up a telecommunications mast to cut off
The Somalia-based al-Shabab extremists have vowed retribution against Kenya for sending troops in 2011 to fight the extremists in the Horn of Africa nation. Kenyan security has managed to restrict a wave of al Shabab attacks to border areas with Somalia in recent years.
Police said they prevented a major attack by the militants in Nairobi last week. Security agents have been accused of serious human rights violations rights while carrying out their operations.
