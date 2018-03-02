Man charged in library stabbing sent to psychiatric hospital
BOSTON — The man accused of stabbing a woman to death inside a Massachusetts public library has been sent to a maximum security psychiatric hospital.
Yao has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of 22-year-old Deane Kenny Stryker. Authorities say he stabbed Stryker 20 times with a hunting knife at the Winchester Public Library on Saturday in what prosecutors have called an unprovoked attack.
Carney praised the sheriff's office for recognizing that Yao is "not appropriate for a jail, but rather a maximum security psychiatric hospital."
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
