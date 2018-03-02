Man who fought for The Breakers landscape killed in storm
NEWPORT, R.I. — A Rhode Island man who fought to preserve the landscape of the famous Breakers mansion in Newport has died after he was hit by a falling tree during the powerful Atlantic coast storm.
Robert Beaver lived down the street from The Breakers, the Gilded Age mansion built for the Vanderbilt family.
Newport police and fire officials tell The Newport Daily News that the 72-year-old Beaver was killed around 3:20 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on him during the storm. They said the tree was on the property of Beaver's residence.
Beaver was among those to lead a
The plan was later approved and the visitors
Information from: The Newport Daily News.
