Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine decry Russian presence
A
A
Share via Email
BUCHAREST, Romania — Leaders from Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia have criticized the presence of Russian troops in their countries saying they are a destabilizing presence in the three ex-Soviet republics.
The parliamentary speakers from the three countries issued a joint statement Friday saying they were "profoundly concerned about Russian troops" in Moldova "and Russian occupation and other forms of military intervention," in parts of Georgia and Ukraine.
The statement at the end of a one-day security conference in Moldova's capital, Chisinau, also expressed displeasure at "
It said the governments should enhance their capability to counter hybrid attacks and called on the European Union and U.S. to support them.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Strike averted as N.S. tables education reform bill that will scrap seven school boards
-
Woman charged with poisoning her look-alike with tranquilizer-laced cheesecake
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike
-
Squishing science: Flat Earth International Conference coming to Edmonton