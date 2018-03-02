NATO rejects Putin's 'unacceptable' threats to target allies

BRUSSELS — NATO says Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to target its members are unacceptable and that the military alliance will continue using its armed forces to deter aggression.

NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said Friday that "Russian statements threatening to target allies are unacceptable and counterproductive."

Putin said Thursday that Moscow has tested an array of new strategic nuclear weapons that can't be intercepted, telling the West: "You have failed to contain Russia."

Lungescu said NATO's missile defence system is built to respond to attacks from outside Europe and North America and not directed against Russia.