NYC mayor: Lots of candidates want rejected schools job
A
A
Share via Email
New York's mayor is still flummoxed after Miami's schools superintendent accepted a post and then backed out , but he says many "extraordinary" professionals "from coast to coast" want the job.
Alberto Carvalho said Thursday he was breaking his agreement with New York City because of emotional pleas from the Miami schools community to stay.
Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday on WNYC that New York was "blindsided" and he's as confused as anyone.
He says New York City's million public school students "deserved better."
Chancellor Carmen Farina (fah-REEN'-yah) is retiring, but will stay until the end of March.
De Blasio says he's sure the city will have a great new chancellor "quite soon."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police looking for men who allegedly used fake IDs to get high-priced cell phones
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike
-
Squishing science: Flat Earth International Conference coming to Edmonton
-
'Making it a laughing stock:' Metro talks to two Halifax regional councillor complainants