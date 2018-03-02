Over 150k without power in New York amid wet, heavy snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A major nor'easter packing wet, heavy snow has sent tree limbs crashing down, left more than 150,000 customers without power and closed schools across upstate New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a travel advisory for all areas north of New York City, requesting limited travel due to dangerous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service says Buffalo received 8.4 inches of snow by 7 a.m., a record for that date, and areas south of the city were under 20 inches or more. The Rochester area was closing in on a foot of snow.