Over 150k without power in New York amid wet, heavy snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A major nor'easter packing wet, heavy snow has sent tree limbs crashing down, left more than 150,000 customers without power and closed schools across upstate New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a travel advisory for all areas north of New York City, requesting limited travel due to dangerous driving conditions.
The National Weather Service says Buffalo received 8.4 inches of snow by 7 a.m., a record for that date, and areas south of the city were under 20 inches or more. The Rochester area was closing in on a foot of snow.
Accumulation were lower in eastern parts of the state, but the heavy mix of snow and rain made
