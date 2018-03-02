Papers: Access to resources fueled monument reviews

Newly-released documents reveal access to fossil fuels and other natural resources played a key role in the Trump administration's decision to review and scale back the size of two Utah national monuments.

The New York Times reported Friday that the documents show Interior Department officials focused on how much oil and gas, coal, grazing lands and timber had been placed off-limits when the monuments were created.

The documents were released in response to a public records lawsuit.

President Donald Trump in December ordered drastic reductions to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.