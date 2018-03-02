Pastor: Loaded gun found in day care student's lunch bag

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A pastor of a church day care in South Carolina says a teacher found a loaded gun in a student's lunch bag and safely confiscated it.

Lake Bowen Baptist Pastor Brad Atkins to the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg it appears the child's mother put the gun in a zippered outer pouch but forgot to remove it when she dropped off her child Wednesday.

Atkins says the woman had a concealed weapons permit and was carrying the gun after someone tried to carjack her husband. The pastor says her husband was out of town this week, so she was more concerned about her safety.