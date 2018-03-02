Police investigating lawmaker over friendly texts to teen
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a Connecticut legislator who is accused of sending affectionate texts to a 16-year-old girl.
Capitol police officer Scott Driscoll said Friday that his department received information involving Rep. Angel Arce (AHR'-say) and that an investigation is underway to determine if a crime had been committed.
The Hartford Courant published a series of texts the 57-year-old Hartford Democrat allegedly sent to the teen in 2015. One read, "good night love and sweet dreams and thank you for coming into my life." Other messages included "you are so beautiful and gorgeous" and "I think we going to keep a lot of secrets between us."
Jeffrey Kestenband, Arce's lawyer, says the Democrat did nothing improper and will not comment further.
Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits) has called on Arce to resign.
