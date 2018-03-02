Police say 10 Maoist rebels killed in raid in eastern India
A
A
Share via Email
PATNA, India — Police say they have killed at least 10 Maoist rebels in a raid on one of their strongholds in eastern India.
Senior police officer D.M. Awasthy says the police acting on intelligence raided the forested hideout in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh state early Friday.
He said police recovered 10 bodies and some arms and ammunition after an exchange of gunfire. The area is nearly 415
The police casualties were not immediately known.
The government has called the insurgents inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong the country's most serious internal security threat.
The rebels control vast swaths of area in central and eastern India.
In their deadliest attack, the rebels killed 76 paramilitary soldiers in Chhattisgarh state in 2010.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Big lessons learned:' Bill Smith releases donor list from Calgary mayoral race
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike
-
Squishing science: Flat Earth International Conference coming to Edmonton
-
Calgary radio host accuses Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard of sexual misconduct