Polish official: Germany owes Poland $850 billion for WWII

FILE - This Friday, Feb. 18, 2011 file photo, shows the Memorial on the grounds of the former German Nazi Death Camp Treblinka, near the village of Treblinka, northeast Poland. A Polish law that criminalizes accusing the Polish nation of crimes that were committed by Nazi Germany has taken effect, Thursday March 1, 2019. The law has sparked a crisis with Israel, where officials fear its true aim is to repress research on Poles who killed Jews during World War II, something Polish officials deny. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, File)

WARSAW, Poland — A Polish official says Germany could owe his country $850 billion (690 billion euros) for the damage it inflicted during World War II.

Arkadiusz Mularczyk is leading a team that is assessing potential reparations to Poland. Germany killed 6 million Polish citizens during its nearly six-year occupation of Poland.

Mularczyk said Friday on Polsat News: "We are talking about very large, but justified amounts of compensation for war crimes, for destroyed cities, villages and the lost demographic potential of our country."

Last year, Poland's ruling nationalist ruling Law and Justice party said it deserves compensation for its losses and set up a team under Mularczyk's leadership to estimate how much is due.

Germany has repeatedly said there is no legal basis for Poland's reparation claims.

