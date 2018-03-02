Portugal's political parties scrap limits on fundraising

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal's political parties have backtracked on plans to award themselves a broad tax rebate to help fund their activities following a veto of the idea from the country's president earlier this year.

However, they are still pushing ahead with a controversial law that scraps limits on the level of private funds they can raise. That, too, had been vetoed by the president in January.

The financing law passed Friday by Portugal's parliament now goes back to the head of state for approval.