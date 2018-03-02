Prosecutors urge convicted Pennsylvania mayor to resign

PHILADELPHIA — Federal prosecutors are urging a Pennsylvania mayor convicted on dozens of corruption charges to resign.

U.S. Attorney Louis Lappen Friday said Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski was unfit to serve even before a jury determined that he had sold his office to campaign donors.

The Democrat cried in court as the verdict came down Thursday, and his wife collapsed in a hallway.

His lawyer tells The Associated Press that Pawlowski respects the jury's verdict but maintains his innocence. Jack McMahon says the conviction is a "devastating blow" to Pawlowski, who will be required to forfeit office.

Authorities say Pawlowski masterminded a scheme to rig city contracts to raise money for his statewide political campaigns.