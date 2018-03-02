Puerto Rico capital hit by blackout for 2nd day in a row

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Another power outage has hit the capital of Puerto Rico for the second day in a row after a failure was reported at a substation.

The island's Electric Power Authority said Friday in a brief tweet that crews were repairing the failure. It is unclear what caused it or how many customers were affected.

Power company officials did not return messages for comment.

Some 800,000 customers were affected by Thursday's power outage after two of the island's main power stations shut down. It is unclear whether power has returned to all those customers.