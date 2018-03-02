Rome subway construction uncovers 2nd-century military home
A
A
Share via Email
ROME — Archaeologists say work to expand Rome's subway has unearthed a sprawling 2nd-century domus, or residence, of a military commander, complete with well-preserved geometric design mosaic, marble floors and frescoed walls.
Top Rome archaeology official Francesco Prosperetti says Friday the domus is adjacent to a previously excavated ancient Roman military barracks.
He says the subway work has turned into an "astounding archaeological construction site." The domus, found 12
Work to build new stops on Rome's Metro C line is running years behind schedule. Interruptions to excavate ancient ruins explain some of the setbacks. Bureaucracy and construction scandals have also caused long delays.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Making it a laughing stock:' Metro talks to two Halifax regional councillor complainants
-
Halifax police looking for men who allegedly used fake IDs to get high-priced cell phones
-
Passenger burned after cellphone causes fire on Air Canada flight
-
War of words between Toronto police, TV reporter who alleged racism