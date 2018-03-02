Russian accused of running cocaine ring arrested in Germany

MOSCOW — Officials say a Russian businessman accused of smuggling nearly 400 kilograms (nearly half a ton) of cocaine from Argentina into Russia has been arrested in Germany.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin said that Andrei Kovalchuk was arrested in Berlin on a Russian request sent via Interpol.

Berlin prosecutors said in a tweet Friday that police had arrested a 49-year-old Russian citizen near the German capital Thursday on allegations that he had "formed a criminal organization with the aim of smuggling cocaine from Argentina to Russia."