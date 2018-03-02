San Diego-area governments sue to stop Mexican sewage flow
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Local governments in the San Diego area have sued a U.S. agency in an effort to stop sewage from spilling into the U.S. from Mexico.
The cities of Imperial Beach and Chula Vista and the Port of San Diego filed the federal lawsuit filed Friday in San Diego.
It says the International Boundary and Water Commission's U.S. section has failed to meet obligations to prevent Tijuana sewage from flowing across the border through the Tijuana River Valley to the Pacific Ocean.
The lawsuit says polluted waters caused parts of Imperial Beach to close more than 200 days in 2015 and more than 160 days in 2016 and last year.
The commission's U.S. section enforces water treaties with Mexico. Its representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
