Slovenia appoints its first female deputy army chief
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia's
Brigadier Alenka Ermenc, 54, was named to the post on Friday. The official STA news agency says it's the highest-ever post held by a woman in the Slovenian military.
The British-educated Ermenc has been picked by Slovenia's new army chief Alan Geder, who took over after his predecessor was sacked over poor results at a NATO test.
An army battlegroup last month failed in all but one of five areas in a NATO combat readiness assessment at a training facility near the southwestern town of Postojna.
