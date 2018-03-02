South Carolina deputy, suspect wounded in shooting
A
A
Share via Email
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. — A sheriff's deputy and a suspect have been wounded in a shooting in South Carolina.
Berkeley County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Mike Cochran told local news outlets the shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. Friday near St. Stephen.
Cochran said deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a man who had left a reported domestic dispute. Cochran says a deputy was shot by the driver. Cochran says the officer returned fire, wounding the man.
Both have been taken to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. There was no immediate word on their conditions.
The names and races of those involved weren't immediately available.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.
St. Stephen is about 45 miles (72
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Strike averted as N.S. tables education reform bill that will scrap seven school boards
-
Woman charged with poisoning her look-alike with tranquilizer-laced cheesecake
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike
-
Squishing science: Flat Earth International Conference coming to Edmonton