Thai junta allows new political parties to register

BANGKOK — At least 38 prospective political parties have submitted registrations to Thailand's Election Commission after the military government that has run the country since 2014 allowed new parties to form ahead of polls supposed to be held by next February.

Registration is just the start of the process, and does not automatically mean the parties have been officially recognized. They must satisfy a raft of requirements within 180 days and still need the junta's permission to operate. Submissions are being accepted from Friday through March 31.