The Latest: Late winter storm packing rain, snow, high winds

BOSTON — The Latest on a major late-winter storm pounding the East Coast (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

The powerful coastal storm moving along the East Coast is set to bring high winds to New Jersey, where some rain is already switching to wet snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service says winds are expected to increase drastically during the day, peaking Friday afternoon. Gusts of 50 mph to 60 mph are expected, as are downed trees and power lines.

Some flights have already been cancelled at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Significant snow accumulation is expected at higher elevations in northwest New Jersey and the Poconos.

The storm could take a chunk out of Jersey shore beaches that are still being repaired following damage from previous storms.

There's no guarantee that all the sand that washes away over the next few days will be replaced.

7:10 a.m.

The powerful coastal storm moving along the East Coast is bringing high winds to Pennsylvania, where some rain is already switching to snow in some areas.

The winds are expected to pick up Friday afternoon and continue into the evening. Some flights have already been cancelled at Philadelphia's airport.

Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible. Property owners are being urged to secure items like trash cans and patio furniture.

The change from rain to wet snow during the evening rush could cause travel issues from Harrisburg to Allentown and Philadelphia, and officials urge drivers to be cautious.

The heaviest snow could fall in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

The storm is affecting the entire eastern seaboard, from New England all the way down to northern Georgia.

12:05 a.m.

A major Nor'easter is starting to slam the East Coast with heavy rain, intermittent snow and strong winds.

Gusts exceeding 50 mph are expected as the storm moves up the Eastern seaboard on Friday.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has activated 200 National Guard members.

In New Jersey, officials are worried the storm could take a chunk out of beaches just south of Atlantic City that are still being repaired because of damage from previous storms.

Authorities are urging residents of coastal communities to be prepared to evacuate if necessary in advance of Friday morning's high tide.