The Latest: Southern California avoids storm problems so far

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a storm moving through California (all times local):

6:31 a.m.

Rain is moving across Southern California, but authorities on the south Santa Barbara County coast say there has not been a repeat of the deadly debris flows that struck during a January storm.

County spokeswoman Suzanne Grimmesey says the worst of the storm passed over early Friday and so far there are only reports of minor roadway flooding.

Officials will survey the area after sunrise, but Grimmesey says the assessments are expected to be positive.

Officials on Thursday ordered an evacuation of up to 30,000 people from communities below mountain slopes burned bare by wildfires.

On Jan. 9, a storm dropped a huge amount of rain very swiftly on Montecito, unleashing debris-laden flash floods that destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes, killed 21 people and left two missing.

The storm front continues to push into the Los Angeles region as the morning rush is underway.

___

11:30 p.m.

Residents of coastal Southern California neighbourhoods are under evacuation orders ahead of a powerful winter storm sweeping in after bringing heavy snow and whiteout conditions to northern mountains.

As many as 30,000 people are under orders to leave Friday in foothill communities of Santa Barbara County, including areas devastated by deadly mud flows in January. Authorities didn't know how many heeded the warnings.