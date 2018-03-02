The Latest: Tractor-trailers banned from NY's Cuomo Bridge

NEW YORK — The Latest on a late-winter storm's impact on New York (all times local):

4 p.m.

Tractor-trailers and buses are banned from New York's Mario Cuomo Bridge after three trucks overturned on the bridge because of high winds from a winter storm.

The state Thruway Authority says the vehicles will be prohibited from the bridge between Westchester and Rockland counties until further notice. The bridge was formerly called the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Consolidated Edison says its crews are working to restore service to 40,200 customers who have lost power in Friday's storm. Of those, about 28,000 are in Westchester and the rest are in New York City's outer boroughs.

Strong winds are expected to continue throughout the evening.

____

3:20 p.m.

A late-winter storm is causing major disruptions at New York City's airports.

All flights headed to LaGuardia airport were being held at their departure points Friday afternoon because of high winds.

Airport officials said on Twitter that flights were departing and arriving at Kennedy Airport on a "limited basis" due to windy weather.

About a third of the flights at Kennedy were cancelled by mid-afternoon.

At Newark Airport in New Jersey strong winds forced the suspension of the elevated AirTrain service that carries passengers between terminals.

___

11:46 a.m.

A major nor'easter packing wet, heavy snow has sent tree limbs crashing down, left more than 150,000 customers without power and closed schools across upstate New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a travel advisory for all areas north of New York City, requesting limited travel due to dangerous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service says Buffalo received 8.4 inches of snow by 7 a.m., a record for that date, and areas south of the city were under 20 inches or more. The Rochester area was closing in on a foot of snow.