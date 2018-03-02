UK army deployed to get doctors to work in severe weather
LONDON — Britain's military is being deployed to central and western England to help get hospital workers to their jobs and to rescue people from snowbound vehicles as unusually cold weather gripped the country.
The army is sending 20 troops and 10 four-wheel drive vehicles to Shropshire, and the Royal Marines sent resources to Devon and Cornwall after police asked for help.
Heathrow Airport tweeted Friday that it was working with airlines to consolidate the flight schedule "to provide more certainty around departing flights," as extreme wintry conditions were expected across the U.K. and Europe.