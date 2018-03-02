UN to implement adjustments to its Cyprus peacekeeping force
NICOSIA, Cyprus — The chief of United Nations peacekeeping operations says the world body is moving ahead with "certain adjustments" to its force in Cyprus that will make it more effective in fulfilling its mission to keep tensions low on the ethnically-divided island.
Jean-Pierre Lacroix said after talks Friday with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades that in light of a recent operational review, the U.N. is certain that the 1,100 strong force will be "fully equipped and resourced" to meet its mandate.
Lacroix didn't specify what those adjustments will be.
The U.N.'s Cyprus mission is one of the oldest, first deployed in 1964. Since the island's division in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece, the force has been patrolling the
