US determines North Korea used chemical weapons
WASHINGTON — The U.S. has determined that North Korea used chemical weapons, an apparent reference to the killing of leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother last year.
The State department did not provide justification for the finding publicized Friday. But it comes nearly one year after Kim's half-brother died at an international airport in Malaysia in an attack authorities said used VX nerve agent.
The determination, made by the department's international security and nonproliferation bureau, carries restrictions on U.S. foreign aid and military assistance that North Korea's heavily sanctioned government is already subject to.
The Pentagon says North Korea probably has a long-standing chemical weapons program with the capability to produce nerve, blister, blood, and choking agents.
