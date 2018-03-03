2 Detroit police officers charged after fatal vehicle crash
DETROIT — Two Detroit police officers have been charged in an October fatal crash.
Wayne County prosecutors said Friday that 26-year-old Stephen Heid and 28-year-old Ronald Cadez face charges of
Nineteen-year-old Jerry Bradford Jr. of Detroit died from injuries suffered in the crash.
Both officers are suspended without pay. They are to be arraigned Monday morning in Detroit.
Neither Cadez nor Heid had listed phone numbers to pursue comment.