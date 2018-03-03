2 foreigners fatally struck by train in Norway
COPENHAGEN — Two men have been hit by a train and killed in Norway's capital.
Authorities said the men killed late Friday were foreigners, a 26 year old and a 33 year old. Their nationalities were not made public.
Police said they were struck by the train on tracks near an industrial area in eastern Oslo. It was unclear why they were there. A third person who was near but not on the track was injured.
Norwegian media reported Saturday that all three had residency permits in Norway.
