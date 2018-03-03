Bahrain conducts large-scale roundup of Shiite 'militants'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bahrain says it has arrested 116 people in a sweep targeting alleged Shiite militants in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.

The arrests announced Saturday come amid a yearslong crackdown on all dissent on the island off the coast of Saudi Arabia. That's fueled sporadic, small-scale attacks by local Shiite militant groups on security forces.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the alleged militants planned to "target Bahraini officials, members of the security authorities and vital oil installations with the objective of disturbing public security and harming the national economy."

The Interior Ministry says police seized explosives and weapons in their raids. It did not offer a timeframe for the arrests.