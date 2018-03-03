Baltimore candidate creates database of officers' names
A
A
Share via Email
BALTIMORE — A candidate for Baltimore state's attorney has created an online database of police officers' names after they were removed from a public
The Baltimore Sun reported Saturday that Thiru Vignarajah shared the information after the Maryland Judiciary removed the names of officers and other law enforcement authorities over safety concerns. The names can no longer be found on the state's searchable public online court database.
The change comes weeks after troubling court testimony that detailed police corruption during a federal trial for two former Baltimore police officers. Eight city officers have been convicted of racketeering charges, potentially compromising thousands of cases.
Vignarajah and others say removal of the data makes information about officers less transparent. Vignarajah said "this is a time when the community needs more, not less."
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It's totally gone:' Donation jar with about $1,000 inside stolen from Hope for Wildlife
-
War of words between Toronto police, TV reporter who alleged racism
-
They called for a body bag when this woman was hit by a bus. Now she’s a ‘walking miracle’
-
Trudeau says Trump’s trade war will hurt U.S. 'as much as they will hurt us'