China asks US for talks, liaison to defuse trade tensions

BEIJING — A person briefed on the matter says President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser has told U.S. business leaders in Washington that China hopes the White House will revive high-level dialogue on economic disputes and name a new chief liaison to defuse mounting trade tensions.

The person said Liu He told a round-table of executives, including former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, that he would take charge of China's economic reform efforts later this month and sought a list of U.S. demands for what China could do to ease tensions. They requested anonymity to discuss a confidential meeting.