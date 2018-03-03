Egypt court dismisses rulings on Red Sea islands transfer
CAIRO — A top Egyptian court has dismissed all previous court rulings regarding the transfer of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia under a 2016 agreement between Cairo and Riyadh.
Saturday's verdict by the Supreme
The court, according to state-run MENA news agency's report, said only the legislative authority can approve the agreement.
Egypt's parliament, packed with government supporters, passed the agreement in 2017 and President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi ratified it shortly afterward.
The deal, signed in 2016, sparked rare protests in Egypt, which has all but banned demonstrations since late 2013.
Saturday's verdict comes ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's three-day visit to Cairo; he arrives on Sunday.
