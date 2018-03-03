Florida lawmakers take up school-safety bill in rare session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate is debating school-safety and gun regulations in the aftermath of the Parkland school shootings.

The Senate started at 10 a.m. Saturday to debate a 100-page bill. Among other things, the bill would raise the minimum age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21 and create a waiting period to buy the weapons.

Lawmakers debated dozens of amendments, including a complete ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.

The Senate was originally scheduled to wrap up discussion by 1 p.m., but extended the rare Saturday session to 9 p.m.

The final vote on the bill won't happen until Monday.